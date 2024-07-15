What Eddie Howe has already said about England links and Gareth Southgate speculation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eddie Howe has already addressed speculation linking him with taking over from Gareth Southgate as England manager.

England’s defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final has brought with it fresh speculation regarding Southgate’s future as manager. Despite guiding his country to a World Cup semi-final and two European Championship finals during his eight years in charge of the Three Lions - the former Middlesbrough manager may have managed his final game as England boss in Berlin.

Talk of who could succeed him in the role has seen many managers linked with the post - including, very prominently, Eddie Howe. Howe is reportedly regarded as one of the FA’s preferred candidates and has been linked with the role throughout his time as Newcastle United head coach. Here is what he has previously said about those rumours in both September 2022 and earlier this year:

Howe on the Overlap…

Asked by Gary Neville earlier this year if the England job was something he’d be interested in, Howe responded: “It's a strange one for me because, when I'm in this mode, I'm totally oblivious to everything. I’m so focused on the day-to-day part, it's not a cliched answer it's the truth. I don't lift my head and see what is going on or what people say.

“Talking on the national team, my big memories were watching you [Neville] play for England. That era was very much me in my early years, forming a love for England and wanting them to do well, having that feeling of devastation when we didn’t quite make it over the line.

“I loved that feeling of watching the national team, I was immersed in it. I love England and I hope they go on to win the Euros this summer, and I think they can.

“I love Gareth and I’ve got a real determination for England to win. I’ve never really thought about international football. Who knows what will happen in the future.”

Questions ahead of 2022 World Cup

Howe was also asked about speculation linking him with England ahead of the 2022 World Cup. At that time, in September 2022, he had helped guide Newcastle away from relegation to being challengers for Champions League qualification within 12 months and admitted that international management wasn’t on his radar: “Gareth’s done an incredible job, and I mean that from the bottom of my heart,” said Howe. “I have been lucky enough to go in and see him work, and I have a lot of time for him and Steve Holland.

“They’ve been amazing for England. You have to remember where England were before he took over, and what he has done for the country. I never say never, never say ‘no, it won’t be something I’m interested in’. But, in the short term, it’s not on my radar at all. It’s all Newcastle – and trying to make this team better.”

He added: “I have always said I love the day-to-day coaching, love being with the players on the training ground, international football you get that taken away for long periods. At this moment in my life, that’s not something I want to do.”