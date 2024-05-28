Newcastle United injury update on £31m star after 2023-24 season cut short

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United injuries: Tino Livramento has been working on his recovery during the off-season.

Newcastle United right-back Tino Livramento sat out five of the last nine Premier League games due to a recurring ankle issue.

The 21-year-old’s encouraging debut season at the club was ended prematurely after taking a knock to his right ankle in the 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion. Livramento joined Newcastle from Southampton for £31million last summer after recovering from a serious ACL injury that had kept him out for the majority of the 2022-23 season.

But he ended the 2023-24 campaign with 35 appearances in all competitions for The Magpies, scoring once.

Reflecting on Livramento’s injury, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe explained the decision to leave the defender out of his matchday squad for the final two matches of the Premier League season and the subsequent trip to Australia.

“Tino picked up an injury [against Brighton] to his ankle,” Howe told The Gazette at Old Trafford. “We now have to get him right for next season.”

Over the past week, Livramento has been working on his rehabilitation at the Mykonos Performance Fitness Centre in Greece. The right-back has been doing some light training and rehabilitation exercises to build up strength in his ankle as he looks to recover ahead of pre-season.

Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala has also been working on his fitness at the centre in preparation for Euro 2024 with Germany. Mykonos Performance is frequented by many high-profile footballers throughout the season.

Newcastle’s players will return to first-team training in early July, with the exception of those still on international duty. Kieran Trippier and Anthony Gordon are set to represent England while Fabian Schar represents Switzerland at Euro 2024 which runs from June 14 to July 14 in Germany.