Your round-up of the latest headlines surrounding Newcastle United’s Premier League rivals.

Newcastle United have just two games left to secure European football but lost ground after drawing 1-1 against Brighton on Saturday. Eddie Howe’s side were unable to find a crucial second-half winner at St James’ Park, with Sean Longstaff cancelling out Joel Veltman’s early opener to share the spoils.

The Magpies are back on the road this week with trips to Manchester United and Brentford the only remaining games. And the former of those two are part of Monday’s Premier League headlines alongside Arsenal and Crystal Palace.

Arsenal’s Isak blow

Arsenal’s hope of signing Alexander Isak this summer could be scuppered if Liverpool push forward with an approach for Anthony Gordon. The Express reports that Newcastle might only need to sanction one big-money exit this summer in order to adhere to profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).

The Daily Star initially reported on Liverpool’s interest in Gordon, with those in charge at Anfield seeing the 23-year-old as an ideal signing to kick-off the post-Jurgen Klopp era. Any move for the winger would likely cost around £100m, with Newcastle in no mood to lose their player of the season.

Should Gordon leave, however, then it is unlikely that Newcastle would also sell Isak and so Arsenal could be left in the cold. The Swedish international would also cost around £100m but could be taken off the market regardless.

Van de Beek future

Donny van de Beek will return to Manchester United this summer after Eintracht Frankfurt opted against activating a €13m (£11.2m) permanent clause. Fabrizio Romano reports that the Dutch midfielder’s loan spell in Germany will not be extended any further.

Van de Beek has only started four Bundesliga games since joining Frankfurt in January and done little to encourage a permanent move. He will have 12 months remaining on his Manchester United contract come summer but is widely expected to leave, having fallen way down the pecking order under manager Erik ten Hag.

Glasner decision

Crystal Palace will not allow manager Oliver Glasner to join Bayern Munich this summer. Fabrizio Romano reports that the manager is considered ‘absolutely untouchable’, having only arrived at Selhurst Park in February.