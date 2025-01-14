Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Arsenal will be without Gabriel Jesus for the remainder of the campaign after the Brazilian suffered an ACL injury.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Jesus started Arsenal’s FA Cup defeat against Manchester United on Sunday but was withdrawn in the first-half after suffering the injury. Mikel Arteta confirmed post-match that the Brazilian’s injury ‘didn’t look good’ and reports on Tuesday morning from the Athletic revealed that an ACL rupture is set to keep Jesus out for a considerable period of time with his season now likely over.

"We know more now. It is not looking good at all," Arteta said. "We need to review with one more specialist and will have better information this afternoon.

"I don't want to confirm anything until we have the final report this afternoon. We were very worried after the game and we are very worried today."

Jesus’ injury means he will miss the second-leg of Arsenal’s Carabao Cup semi-final with Newcastle United at St James’ Park on February 5 - a match that Bukayo Saka is also set to miss through injury. Jesus was Arsenal’s only recognised striker with his injury potentially forcing the Gunners into the transfer market for a replacement this month.

Alexander Isak has been linked with a move to the north London club for a while now, with speculation over his future likely to only increase following the news of Jesus’ injury. However, reports last week from the Mail hinted that Arsenal wouldn’t be able to afford Isak this month with a move even unlikely in the summer given the transfer fee the Magpies would likely demand for their key man.

Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran and Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres have also been linked with moves to Arsenal in recent times. Isak, meanwhile, has scored in seven consecutive Premier League matches and whilst Eddie Howe has revealed he hasn’t trained with the group this week, he is expected to start against Wolves on Wednesday night.