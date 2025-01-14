Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One former Newcastle United midfielder could be on the move to the Championship this month.

Former Magpies midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is currently training with Championship side Burnley. Shelvey is currently a free agent after leaving Turkish Super Lig side Eyupspor after less than six months at the Istanbul based club.

The former Magpies man spent 18-months in Turkey after leaving Nottingham Forest during in 2023. He made just eight appearances for the Tricky Trees before falling out of favour with Steve Cooper and being made available for transfer.

Prior to his failed move to the City Ground, Shelvey enjoyed a very good spell at Newcastle United, becoming one of the club’s key players during the second half of the 2021/22 season - one that saw them survive relegation with ease despite winning none of their first 14 league matches. Shelvey was still an important part of Eddie Howe’s plans when he decided to join Forest in order to seek a new challenge in his career.

However, two years on from that move, Shelvey is set to return to England, this time to the Championship with a move to Burnley potentially on the horizon. The 32-year-old has been training with the Clarets and Scott Parker has revealed that a move for the midfielder is ‘a possibility’ this month.

“It's a possibility, yeah. We'll see where we go.” Parker told the Burnley Express.

“Maybe a little bit of training time and see what happens, but it’s certainly an area which we need to look at. But it's still very early stages.”

During a seven-year stay on Tyneside, Shelvey made 202 appearances for the Magpies, scoring 18 times in all competitions with his final goal coming against Leeds United at Elland Road in January 2022 as Newcastle secured a vital win against one of their relegation rivals. Shelvey has experience of playing in the Championship having helped Rafa Benitez’s side lift the title back in the 2016/17 season during his first full season at St James’ Park.

Burnley, meanwhile, currently find themselves second in the Championship table, just a point behind Daniel Farke’s Leeds who sit top of the table.