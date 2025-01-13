Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United are back in action on Wednesday night when Wolves head to St James’ Park for their Premier League meeting.

Eddie Howe’s side head into that game having won eight matches in a row in all competitions, with a 3-1 win over Bromley at the weekend having sealed their place in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup. Despite an early scare, it was a professional performance from the Magpies - although they did suffer a blow when Harvey Barnes was forced off through injury at half-time of that game.

Howe was able to rest a few of his key players for that clash - with Alexander Isak, Sven Botman and Jacob Murphy all being given much needed rest. Here, we take a look at Newcastle United’s latest injury list and when those sidelined players could be back in action:

Jamaal Lascelles - ACL injury

Lascelles hasn’t featured since March after picking up an ACL injury during their win over West Ham. The Magpies captain is making progress on a return to action and admitted ahead of the win over Bromley that he has taken inspiration from Sven Botman’s return from a similar injury. Estimated return date = Nottingham Forest (h) - 23/02/25

Emil Krafth - broken collarbone

Krafth is closing in on a return to action, but didn’t make Sunday’s matchday squad. A return to the starting XI is unlikely for the Swedish international although a place on the bench could be in the offing very soon. Estimated return date = AFC Bournemouth (h) - 18/01/25

Callum Wilson - hamstring injury

Wilson has suffered a fresh setback and will be out of action for the next couple of months. Wilson is likely to miss all of January with a return in February most likely for the striker with Howe revealing he is close to rejoining training. Estimated return date = Manchester City (a) - 15/02/25

Harvey Barnes - muscle injury

Barnes managed just 45 minutes on Sunday before being withdrawn with a muscle injury. He netted a memorable winner in the reverse fixture but will be out for around a month with this injury. Estimated return date = Nottingham Forest (h) - 23/02/25

Nick Pope - knee injury

Pope hasn’t featured since their defeat against Brentford last month. A knee injury has kept him sidelined ever since and the form of Martin Dubravka in front of him may mean he is not reinstated as number one even when he is back fit.

An initial timescale had Pope missing around six weeks of action. Estimated return date = AFC Bournemouth (h) - 18/01/25

Sven Botman, Alexander Isak and Jacob Murphy - rest

The trio did not feature against Bromley and were handed a rest by Eddie Howe after an intense period of matches. Howe admitted that Botman and Isak were feeling the effects of such a run following their win at the Emirates Stadium last week but they are both expected to feature against Vitor Pereira’s side. Estimated return date = Wolves (h) - 15/01/25