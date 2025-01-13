Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner has dropped a hint over the future of Marc Guehi amid speculation linking him with a move away from Selhurst Park.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Guehi was heavily-linked with a move to Newcastle United during the summer transfer window, but Crystal Palace were ultimately able to fend off that interest and keep their captain at the club. However, a new transfer window has brought with it fresh rumours surrounding his future and has seen Chelsea now be linked with a move for the 24-year-old.

Guehi came through the ranks at Stamford Bridge, but left in July 2021 in a bid to secure regular first-team football elsewhere. He was able to get that at Palace and his performances for the club since even led him to becoming England’s starting centre-back at Euro 2024.

Whilst his and Palace’s performance levels this season may not have hit the heights they achieved in the final few months of last campaign, Guehi remains a key figure at Selhurst Park and someone, as Glasner has recently revealed, that the club see as someone that wants to stay at the club. Speaking about Guehi and teammate Trevoh Chalobah following their win over Stockport County in the FA Cup, Glasner said: “I know (Chalobah) wants [to stay at the club].

“I know what we want, and so I think yes. We still have (a lot of time) to go in the transfer window. Like always, everything can happen.

“But when you ask me, I want that we stay together with this squad. I know Trevoh wants to stay, I know Marc wants to stay.”

The Magpies will likely be priced out of a move for Guehi this month as they strive to ensure they do not fall foul of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules. Chelsea’s interest in their former player could force Palace’s hands if they make an acceptable offer for the England international.

By the time the summer transfer window opens, Guehi, who has reportedly been valued at £40m, will have just one year left on his deal at Selhurst Park and Palace will be keen to either extend his stay at the club or be forced to cash-in on him rather than risking losing him on a free in 2026.