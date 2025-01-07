Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

History could be made at the Emirates Stadium tonight when Arsenal and Newcastle United face-off in the first-leg of their semi-final clash.

Eddie Howe’s side head to north London for the second time in a matter of days following their win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday. A 2-1 win against Spurs secured a sixth successive win in all competitions for the Magpies as they head into tonight’s match as one of the form teams in the country.

Arsenal, meanwhile, drew 1-1 with Brighton at the weekend after a controversial penalty denied them all three points. With a place in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on March 16 up for grabs, tonight’s match is a hotly-anticipated one and will be one that could make English football history.

For the first time ever, VAR decisions will be announced by the referee to the stadium. This will happen if Craig Pawson, the man in charge of tonight’s clash at the Emirates Stadium, is asked to go to the monitor to review a decision by John Brooks who is on VAR duty at Stockley Park.

Whilst a referee announcing decisions to a stadium is not a new thing across the world of football - the Women’s World Cup trialled it in 2023 - this week will see it introduced to English football for the first time ever. VAR has not yet made an appearance in the Carabao Cup this season, with the technology used only in the semi-final and final of this competition.

Speaking about having VAR in operation, Howe said: “It's interesting because the Brentford game in the last round, I enjoyed not having VAR in that moment because we scored goals and once you see the linesman's flag stay down you know it's a goal!

“You're not second-guessing because the first thing I think now when we score is 'is there a reason for that goal not to stand?' That takes away the enjoyment of the moment really, that's the world I live in.

“So when you don't have it and you score, it's a different feeling. But then if you don't have it and you concede, I might be thinking the other way. I'm of the initial thought that I like the initial raw emotion you get when you score without VAR.”