Arsenal’s Jorginho makes ‘beautiful’ Newcastle United claim after Arsenal win
Arsenal's Jorginho was blown away by the atmosphere at St James' Park.
Jorginho hailed the “beautiful” atmosphere at St James’ Park after Arsenal’s win over Newcastle United.
A strike from Martin Odegaard, and an own goal from Fabian Schar, gave Mikel Arteta’s second-placed side a 2-0 win yesterday. Newcastle, however, remain third after Manchester United lost away to West Ham United.
Jorginho says the atmosphere inside St James’ Park drove his team on.
"This atmosphere is so beautiful,” the Italy international told Sky Sports. “It motivates us to play and gives us fire inside. I have played a few (big games) before. We dream of this as a kid, and now it’s time to enjoy it. It’s beautiful."
Arsenal kept their title hopes alive with the win.
"The most important thing is that we go home with three points," said Jorginho. "We know we can't win every game playing beautiful football.
"I'm really pleased to see that our team can play these type of games. Sometimes you need to fight. I am proud to see us fight to the end."