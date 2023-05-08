Jorginho hailed the “beautiful” atmosphere at St James’ Park after Arsenal’s win over Newcastle United.

A strike from Martin Odegaard, and an own goal from Fabian Schar, gave Mikel Arteta’s second-placed side a 2-0 win yesterday. Newcastle, however, remain third after Manchester United lost away to West Ham United.

Jorginho says the atmosphere inside St James’ Park drove his team on.

"This atmosphere is so beautiful,” the Italy international told Sky Sports. “It motivates us to play and gives us fire inside. I have played a few (big games) before. We dream of this as a kid, and now it’s time to enjoy it. It’s beautiful."

Arsenal kept their title hopes alive with the win.

"The most important thing is that we go home with three points," said Jorginho. "We know we can't win every game playing beautiful football.