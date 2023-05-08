News you can trust since 1849
The worrying Newcastle United injury which has upset the team's 'balance'

Eddie Howe felt that Newcastle United missed one injured player against Arsenal.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 7th May 2023, 22:04 BST- 2 min read
Updated 8th May 2023, 06:00 BST

Eddie Howe is hoping that Sean Longstaff's Newcastle United campaign is not over – after the midfielder missed a second successive game.

Longstaff sat out yesterday's 2-0 home defeat to Arsenal at St James' Park with the foot injury he suffered against Everton at Goodison Park last month.

The 25-year-old will see a specialist tomorrow amid "concern" over the injury.

“I don’t know any more as we sit here now," said Howe, whose third-placed side take on Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday. "I certainly hope we’ll see him again (this season), but he’s going to see a specialist on Tuesday just to get double-checked.

"We thought it was quite a standard injury, maybe a bruise, but there may be a chance of something a little bit more serious than that. We’re in the dark at the moment."

Howe was asked if Newcastle had missed Longstaff's defensive diligence against Arsenal after the game, which was decided by a first-half strike from visiting captain Martin Odegaard and an own goal from Fabian Schar.

“I think Sean’s been an integral part to our midfield, and when you take him out, we lose a bit of balance," said United's head coach. "I think the balance of the team has been so impressive.

"Sean does a really important job both in and out of possession for us. That’s no slight on anyone that came into the team, though.

"It was just a different balance to our team with Alex (Isak) on the left and Callum (Wilson) up front. I thought both players played well.”

