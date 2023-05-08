Eddie Howe is hoping that Sean Longstaff's Newcastle United campaign is not over – after the midfielder missed a second successive game.

The 25-year-old will see a specialist tomorrow amid "concern" over the injury.

“I don’t know any more as we sit here now," said Howe, whose third-placed side take on Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday. "I certainly hope we’ll see him again (this season), but he’s going to see a specialist on Tuesday just to get double-checked.

"We thought it was quite a standard injury, maybe a bruise, but there may be a chance of something a little bit more serious than that. We’re in the dark at the moment."

Howe was asked if Newcastle had missed Longstaff's defensive diligence against Arsenal after the game, which was decided by a first-half strike from visiting captain Martin Odegaard and an own goal from Fabian Schar.

“I think Sean’s been an integral part to our midfield, and when you take him out, we lose a bit of balance," said United's head coach. "I think the balance of the team has been so impressive.

"Sean does a really important job both in and out of possession for us. That’s no slight on anyone that came into the team, though.

