Newcastle United secured a 3-1 win over Aston Villa at Villa Park on Tuesday night, becoming the first team to win away against Unai Emery's side in almost a year.

Newcastle went into the match on the back of four straight Premier League defeats and without an away win in the top flight since September. But Howe's side, buoyed by a recent 2-0 FA Cup win at Fulham over the weekend, put in a confident display to claim a comfortable win against The Villains.

Fabian Schar pounced twice in quick succession to put Newcastle 2-0 up at the break before an Alex Moreno own goal made it 3-0 early in the second half. Ollie Watkins pulled a goal back for the hosts but a quick tactical tweak late on saw Howe's side switch to a back five and see out a much-needed three points.

"It was a big result for us," Howe admitted. "We knew all eyes were on us. We've been on a disappointing run in the Premier League, especially away from home. We knew this is the hardest place to come in the league due to Villa's form."

Schar's first-half double was his second brace for Newcastle, having scored twice previously in a 3-0 win over Cardiff City in 2019.

Fabian Schar celebrates scoring for Newcastle United.

"Fabby is a threat from set-plays and it's good to see our return to form in that area," Howe told The Gazette. "Dan Burn scoring recently, Sven [Botman] looking good aerially from most situations so it was good to see Fabby's turn and he took his goals brilliantly.

"He's always been a goalscorer for Newcastle over the years and he has the technical ability to do it. We were a threat in that respect."

But there was one negative to Newcastle's win with Alexander Isak forced off in the first half due to a groin injury. While Howe hopes the issue is not 'serious', the striker felt he couldn't continue on the night.

"I'd like to say it was my decision but it was Alex's decision [to come off]," Howe admitted. "He felt he had to come off.