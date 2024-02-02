Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jason Tindall was snubbed for a post-match handshake by Unai Emery following Newcastle United's 3-1 win at Aston Villa.

Tindall was captured by the TNT Sport cameras laughing after the Villa boss refrained from shaking his hand following Tuesday night's victory at Villa Park. The Newcastle assistant manager is often a vocal presence on the touchline during matches and has often visibly irritated members of the opposition coaching staff.

But Tindal said: "I don't look at it like that, it's not a battle between me and the opposing manager or the opposing coaching staff.

"If someone doesn't want to shake my hand at the end of the game, I'm not in control of that, I wouldn't personally do that myself win or lose but some people act a little bit differently when they lose compared to when they win.

"That's down to the individual but I certainly don't go out to almost cause that problem to begin with. If they don't like what they see then no problem, I'm not offended by it."

Tindall gained notoriety across the football world last season after a series of tweets went viral in the build-up to Newcastle's match at Leeds United last season. The social media storm was started by Twitter account 'Jason Tindall desperate to be centre of attention'. But the 46-year-old insists his actions aren't intentional.

“It’s not deliberate," he added. "I’m just me. I won't stop being me all of a sudden because of what people say about me and what they tell me to do.

"If anyone thinks that’s going to stop me behaving like me or stop me being my real self, that’s not going to happen. Listen, I don’t mean to get under the skin of opposing managers or deliberately upset anyone, all I’m interested in doling is helping Newcastle United win football matches.

"Once kick off is there that’s my only motivation and goal is to do everything in my power to help the team. If that upsets a few people along the way, then so be it.