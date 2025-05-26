There was a controversial moment at Old Trafford that helped Newcastle United pip Aston Villa to a Champions League place.

Aston Villa have questioned the appointment of referee Thomas Bramall following a controversial defeat at Manchester United that ensured Unai Emery’s side missed out on a second successive season in the Champions League.

With Newcastle United suffering a disappointing home defeat against Everton and Chelsea seeing off Nottingham Forest in a clash between two sides with top five aspirations, the door was open for Villa to return to UEFA’s elite club competition with a rare away win against a Red Devils side that have woefully underperformed this season.

However, the Old Trafford meeting proved to be the scene for a highly controversial moment that left former Arsenal boss Emery fuming in the away technical area. England forward Morgan Rogers appeared to have put Villa ahead when he beat Red Devils goalkeeper Altay Bayindir to a loose ball just inside his area before rolling into an empty net. The celebrations were cut short as Bramall signalled for a foul after ruling the Turkish stopper had full control of the ball before Rogers made contact.

Replays appear to have shown the decision was questionable and Bramall’s decision to immediately blow the whistle before Rogers put the ball into the empty net ensured VAR could not intervene to ask the on-field official to review his decision at the pitchside monitor.

To compound Emery’s misery, former Sunderland loan signing Amad Diallo headed the hosts in front just two minutes later and a late Christian Eriksen penalty ensured Villa lost out to Newcastle in a dramatic race for a Champions League place.

A statement released on the club’s official website just hours after the full-time whistle read: “Aston Villa can confirm the club has written to the PGMOL to raise concerns over the selection process of match officials following today’s game with Manchester United at Old Trafford. With such high stakes surrounding today’s fixture, the club believe a more experienced referee should have been appointed.

“Of the 10 referees to officiate across the Premier League today, Mr. Bramall was the 2nd least experienced. The decision to disallow Morgan Rogers' goal, which would have given the club a 1-0 lead with 17 minutes remaining in the match, was a major contributing factor to the club not qualifying for the Champions League. As per the standards that have been established over the course of the season, a decision to whistle early is clearly inconsistent with current refereeing guidelines.

“VAR exists to ensure that these types of situations receive the scrutiny they deserve. Unfortunately, the technology was not allowed to serve its purpose. Ultimately, we acknowledge that the outcome for us will not change, but we believe that it is important to address the selection methodology to ensure that high stakes matches are treated as such with regards to officiating and to ensure that the implemented VAR technology is allowed to be effective.”