Aston Villa ‘eye’ Newcastle United ‘target’ as Magpies remain interested in Spanish wonderkid
Aston Villa ‘eye’ Newcastle United ‘target’
According to reports from FC Inter News, Aston Villa have ‘spoken’ to Marcus Thuram’s representatives over a potential move for the Frenchman this summer. Thuram’s contract at Borussia Moenchengladbach is due to expire at the end of the season and the winger is expected to depart the Bundesliga side when the transfer window reopens.
Newcastle United, through Allan Saint-Maximin, have been linked with a move for the 25-year-old. Speaking in December, Saint-Maximin told the Gazette: “He is a great player and I hope we have a chance to take him here.”
However, despite Saint-Maximin’s hopes of seeing his countryman joining him on Tyneside, it appears that Villa will offer strong competition for his signature, although the report also states that Thuram and his representatives are waiting for a more lucrative offer.
Newcastle United ‘keeping tabs’ on January target
Real Valladolid defender Ivan Fresneda remains a potential target for Newcastle United, despite failing to land the Spaniard during the January transfer window. Both Newcastle and Arsenal were heavily-linked with a move for the defender last month, but the 18-year-old remained in Spain when the window closed.
According to Football Insider, Newcastle are still ‘keeping tabs’ on Fresneda and could make a move for him this summer - but only if they qualify for the Champions League this season. Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal, Manchester United and Juventus have also been linked with a move for Fresneda.