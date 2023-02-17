Following a controversial affair at Anfield in August, the two sides square-off at St James’s Park in a game that could be pivotal in the race for the top-four this season. Both sides have aspirations of finishing in a Champions League space this campaign, but head into this game with a couple of injury worries.

Here, we take a look at the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Saturday’s game:

Liverpool injury news

Liverpool travel to the north east on the back of a 2-0 win in the Merseyside derby on Monday night, a game that was settled by goals from Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo either side of half-time. That result moved Liverpool above Chelsea in the table and Klopp has revealed he has the same options to choose from this weekend.

Klopp said: "Same squad as Monday night. Ibou not yet, Luis not yet. But that's it pretty much. Nothing happened on injury side. Thiago out. Calvin had surgery, not available.

Monday night also saw the return of Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota to their matchday squad, with Klopp pleased to see the duo back in action: "It was important but they need the time.” Klopp said.

Callum Wilson could be available to face Liverpool on Saturday. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“We tried to allow them some minutes as early as possible. Whatever you do in training, the first 10-15 minutes of a game feel like torture."

He also confirmed that Virgil Van Dijk, who was an unused substitute on Monday evening, will be fit to start at St James’s Park.

Out: Thiago Alcantara, Luis Diaz, Ibrahima Konate, Calvin Ramsay

Doubt: Arthur Melo

Virgil van Dijk is fit enough to face Newcastle United (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Newcastle United injury news

Newcastle United, meanwhile, will be sweating on the fitness of Callum Wilson and Joe Willock ahead of the game. Wilson outright missed last weekend’s game with Bournemouth whilst Willock hobbled off with a hamstring injury after 36 minutes.

Howe has revealed that Wilson could be available to start at St James’s Park, as long as the striker feels 100% confident in his body. Howe said: "Callum’s done really well.

“As we said at the time, it was a very minor complaint. He hasn’t trained yet. We hope that he trains today, and then he’s in contention.

"I think it’ll be based on ‘is he 100% fit to play?’. He hasn’t trained to this point. It’s always with this game, not with a view to the future, but it's a view with trying to keep Callum fit, as with all our players.”

On Willock, Howe said: "Joe, we haven’t seen yet. I think he’ll be doubtful for the game tomorrow. I don’t think it’s a big injury at all, a very minor complaint with his hamstring, so we hope to get him back very quickly."

Elsewhere, Javier Manquillo and Paul Dummett were pictured training with the first-team this week, but Matt Targett remains sidelined.

Bruno Guimaraes will serve the final match of a three-game ban after receiving a straight red card against Southampton in their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg. Newcastle are yet to win a game this season without the Brazilian.

Out: Bruno Guimaraes (suspension), Emil Krafth, Matty Longstaff, Matt Targett