Emery, then in charge of Villarreal, turned down the chance to succeed Steve Bruce at the club in November 2021.

United turned to Eddie Howe, out of work at the time, after being rejected by Emery – and the ambitious club has not looked back.

Howe has taken Newcastle from the Premier League’s relegation zone to the Champions League places in the space of 18 months.

And United go into the Villa game on the back of five successive top-flight wins.

“When I analyse Newcastle, I changed my idea of them,” said Villa’s head coach. “This new Newcastle are adding players – and paying money for them. Their idea’s to improve and to get in the top six – and now they’re in the top four.

“They’re signing players, very good players – young, experienced, mixed – and they’re keeping the squad with players they had before.

“Progressively, they’re growing up. Historically, they’re a big team. Last year, they weren’t in the same way, but now it’s a different Newcastle.”

Emery also praised Howe, who has given the team a strong “identity”, something it did not have during Bruce’s time in charge.

“The coach is doing very good work, and his team has an identity,” said Emery. “They’re strong in their mentality, and are building a very serious and organised team.”

Emery – who took charge of Villa following a 4-0 loss St James’ Park on October 29 – has overseen a transformation of his own at the club, who have climbed the league since his appointment earlier this season.

The club has taken 35 points from 17 games – and is sixth in the league – ahead of the Newcastle game.

“We have to be happy, but thinking we can’t stop now and are deserving to get in the top 10,” said Emery.

“We have now added a new realistic objective (European football), and we have to be very, very focused about this possibility.

“It will be difficult, because we are facing teams like Liverpool, Brentford, Brighton and Chelsea, and this game is a key moment to be there or not.