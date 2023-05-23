News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United’s goalless draw with Leicester City secured the return of Champions League football to St James’ Park.

By Joe Buck
Published 23rd May 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read

After two decades away from the competition, Newcastle United will be playing Champions League football next season. Their point against the Foxes confirmed that 5th placed Liverpool would not be able to catch them on the final day of the Premier League season.

Champions League qualification is a fitting reward for Eddie Howe’s team who, just 18 months ago, were battling to stay in the league. For the first time since March 2003 when the Magpies were defeated 2-0 by Barcelona, St James’ Park will host Champions League football once again next season.

Here, we take a look at the huge financial prizes on offer for Newcastle United next season and the staggering amounts that a run in the Champions League could earn them next campaign:

Champions League prize money

The 32 clubs that feature in the Champions League group stage each receive €15.64m (£13.6m), simply for reaching that stage. Every group stage win is worth roughly €2.8m (£2.44m) with a draw being worth just-shy of €900,000 (£780,000). Qualifying from the group stage to the Round of 16 is worth €9.6m (£8.35m) with that increasing to €10.6m (£9.22m) with a win in that round.

A semi-final appearance would earn a team €12.5m (£10.87m). Getting to the final guarantees €15.5m (£13.48m) whilst winning the competition is worth an additional €20m (£17.4m).

In all, the team that wins the competition would net a staggering €85,140,000 (£74.06m) in prize money. For comparison, the winners of the FA Cup will earn £2m in prize money whilst Carabao Cup winners net £100,000.