Aston Villa v Newcastle United: The Villains have been hit with a major fine and sanction just a day before their Premier League clash against Newcastle United.

Aston Villa have been fined and sanctioned by the Premier League on the eve of their Premier League opener against Newcastle United. The Villains host Eddie Howe’s side on Saturday (12:30pm kick-off) with both sides looking to get their campaigns off to a winning start.

Both Newcastle and Villa have had to battle hard in the transfer market this summer as they continue to be impacted by the Premier League and UEFA’s spending rules. Just goal difference split the two clubs last season and tomorrow will be a good test on where each side currently stands ahead of a new campaign that will likely end with them battling once again for European qualification.

Aston Villa hit with Premier League fine and sanction

However, just a day before their season gets underway, Aston Villa have been handed a six-figure fine by the Premier League and a sanction that will impact them against the Magpies. The Villains have been fined £125,000 by the Premier League after accepting a breach of the league’s multiball system.

Villa have also been banned from operating the multiball system at Villa Park tomorrow and their subsequent two home matches, against Crystal Palace and Fulham, following five breaches of the rule during last season. A Premier League statement read : ‘The Premier League has entered into a sanction agreement with Aston Villa FC after the club accepted it had breached the Premier League’s multiball rules.

‘First introduced in the 2022/23 season, the multiball system is intended to maintain the flow of League matches, reduce delays and enhance the fan experience.

‘Clubs are required to adopt a multiball system at every League match and adherence to the relevant rules and guidance is of vital importance to maintain consistency and, crucially, to ensure that home clubs do not gain a competitive advantage through their misuse of the system.

‘The accepted breach was the club’s fifth of the multiball rules during the 2024/25 season.

‘The club will pay a £125,000 fine and will be prohibited from operating the multiball system in its first three home League matches of the 2025/26 season.’

A sold-out away end will cheer on Howe’s side in the midlands on Saturday, with new signings Anthony Elanga and Aaron Ramsdale available for their Magpies debut. Jacob Ramsey, who is currently undergoing a medical ahead of his proposed move from Villa Park to Tyneside, will not be eligible to feature against his former side even if his move is confirmed before kick-off.

The hosts, meanwhile, will certainly be without goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez as he serves a one-match ban following his red card in the final game of last season. The World Cup winner was dismissed just before half-time of Villa’s defeat against Manchester United back in May - a game they would go on to lose 2-0 and thus miss out on qualification to the Champions League. Newcastle United, despite their defeat to Everton that day, gratefully clutched onto a fifth placed finish to secure their return to Europe’s premier club competition.