Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Duo set for contract talks

According to the Telegraph, Fabian Schar and Jonjo Shelvey are reportedly in line for fresh contract talks at Newcastle United after a string of impressive performances under Eddie Howe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Atletico Madrid's Stefan Savic has revealed he 'did not expect' Kieran Trippier to move to Newcastle United (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images)

Both players have been almost ever-present under Howe and have played huge roles in helping lift Newcastle out of the relegation zone.

Schar has missed just one game since Howe took charge and his recent displays, alongside new signing Dan Burn, mean supporters are keen for the defender to sign an extension to his current deal at St James’s Park.

Schar’s contract is due to expire in the summer and a host of European clubs are reportedly interested in moving for the Swiss international.

Shelvey’s deal, on the other hand, is not due to expire until the end of the 2022/23 season, however, his importance to the team may be rewarded with a fresh contract extension.

Defender admits Tripper surprise

Kieran Trippier joined Newcastle early in the January window and has made an immediate impact on Tyneside, helping the side to secure three-straight Premier League wins before injury derailed his season.

Trippier’s move to Newcastle surprised many as he swapped Champions League football for a relegation battle and even his former teammate Stefan Savic has admitted that he ‘didn’t expect’ the full-back to make the move:

“It’s changed us, that’s for sure.” Savic told AS, as picked up by Sport Witness. “We didn’t expect him to leave, but that opportunity arose and we have to accept it.”

Lille striker on radar

Canada international Jonathan David is reportedly attracting attention from Newcastle United and Arsenal with the pair eyeing a move for the in-form striker in the summer, according to TuttomercatoWeb.

David, 22, has averaged just-shy of a goal every other game in all competitions this season. After signing for Lille from Belgian side Gent in August 2020 for £24million, David has been attracting the attention of clubs across Europe with Barcelona, PSG and Real Madrid all also credited with an interest in the striker.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.