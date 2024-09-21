‘Awful’ - Alan Shearer delivers brutally honest 13-word Newcastle United verdict

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Alan Shearer has described Newcastle United’s performance against Fulham as ‘awful’ as Eddie Howe’s side fell to their first defeat of the season.

The Magpies travelled to Craven Cottage having won three of their first four Premier League games and full of confidence that they could extend a good recent record away at Fulham. However, they left the capital having been soundly beaten 3-1 by a Fulham side that could, and probably should, have scored more than the three they managed.

It was a bitterly disappointing afternoon that started poorly when Raul Jimenez volleyed home an opener, taking advantage of some poor defending from Fabian Schar, inside ten minutes before Emile Smith Rowe doubled the lead with a goal that Nick Pope will believe he should have dealt with. A late Reiss Nelson strike ended any hope of a recovery for the Magpies and condemned them to their first Premier League defeat of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking to X after the game, Alan Shearer slammed the performance of his former side, posting: ‘That was awful from Newcastle. Got what they deserved. Fulham much much better. #FULNEW’.

Howe’s side now have just over 72-hours to lick their wounds and prepare for a Carabao Cup game against AFC Wimbledon at the Cherry Red Records Stadium. A clash against reigning champions Manchester City then awaits just four days after that in what could prove to be a crucial period of the season before the next set of international games.