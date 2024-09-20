Newcastle United midfielder delivered ‘blow’ as manager makes shock departure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One Newcastle United midfielder’s loan move has already seen a major change in the manager’s dugout.

Joe White joined League Two side MK Dons on deadline day with the midfielder set to spend the season in Milton Keynes. White enjoyed a good spell at Crewe Alexandra at the beginning of last season and will be keen to replicate those successes this season.

However, despite only joining the club three weeks ago, a change in management means he now may face an uncertain future at the club. MK Dons have started the season in disappointing fashion and won just two of their first six league games.

Under the guidance of former Magpies defender Mike Williamson, MK Dons reached the play-offs last season. However, Williamson, who signed White for MK Dons, has now moved to become Carlisle United’s new manager.

Speaking about the midfielder after confirmation of his loan move, Williamson said: “Joe is a technically gifted player who can operate in-between the lines. He's a creative footballer who will naturally influence games with his ability.

“We're extremely grateful to Newcastle United for trusting us with one of their most exciting talents this season. I'm really looking forward to working with him!”

White now faces the prospect of having to impress a new manager at Stadium MK with the 21-year-old having made just two appearances for the club following his move from St James’ Park. Crawley Town’s Scott Lindsey has emerged as the early favourite to replace Williamson in the dugout.