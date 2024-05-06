Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher believes Burnley were unfortunate to not be awarded a penalty against Newcastle United on Saturday. The Clarets started the game brighter than their visitors and had a few early chances to open the scoring - ones they were unable to take however.

That would come back to cost them when Callum Wilson opened the scoring in the 19th minute before a quick-fire double salvo from Sean Longstaff and Bruno Guimaraes saw the Magpies end the half three goals to the good. However, a different decision in a controversial moment with the score goalless could have seen the game take a completely different route.

In that, Anthony Taylor waved away protests from the hosts for a foul by Guimaraes on Lorenz Assignon. Despite big protests from Vincent Kompany at the time, the former Man City man had a more muted reaction to the decision after the match.

However, Gallagher believes that the Burnley boss was right to feel aggrieved with the decision, claiming that the referee would likely have overturned his initial decision had he been afforded the chance to see another angle of the tackle.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Ref Watch, Gallagher said: “The referee has had a bit of bad luck. The camera would show he's blocked off, he's trying to look around players but doesn't have a clear view.

“If he has the view we have, he makes a different decision. If the VAR sends him to the screen, I think he would award the penalty.”

Taylor did give a penalty at Turf Moor, penalising a shirt-pull on Anthony Gordon just minutes into the second period to give the Magpies a chance at adding a fourth from the spot. After a mini debate between Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson over who would take the kick, it was the Swedish international who was given the responsibility from the spot.