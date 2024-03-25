Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Leeds United winger, Raphinha, could leave Barcelona this summer with a clutch of clubs reportedly interested in signing the Brazilian. Barcelona’s financial struggles could mean they are forced to sell some players this summer and Raphinha is among those tipped to leave the Camp Nou when the transfer window opens.

According to Spanish publication Sport, Raphinha has a number of suitors with clubs in England interested in his signature. The Brazilian joined Barcelona from Leeds United in July 2022 after impressing under Marcelo Bielsa whilst at Elland Road.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chelsea and Newcastle United were heavily linked with a move for him, but once Barcelona’s interest became apparent, neither club were able to tempt him against a move to the Catalan giants. However, the 27-year-old has failed to hit the heights expected of him in Spain, registering just 15 goals in 78 appearances in all competitions, and could be set for a return to England this summer.

However, this likely won’t come at Newcastle United after reports from Spain suggest the Magpies will look at other targets and not prioritise a move for Raphinha amid their aim to stay in line with the Premier League’s financial restrictions. Instead, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have most recently been linked with a move for the Brazilian as both clubs look to add firepower to their attacking resources.

But Raphinha also has suitors in Saudi Arabia and the report from Sport also claims that he could become the latest big name to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal. Al-Hilal currently sit top of the Saudi Pro League, are unbeaten in the league this season and have won 28 straight games in the league, cup and AFC Champions League.