West Ham star misses international clash - ruled a doubt for Newcastle United game

West Ham have been delivered a major injury blow ahead of their clash against Newcastle United on Saturday after Mohammed Kudus missed Ghana’s clash against Nigeria through injury and is regarded as a doubt to feature against Uganda on Tuesday. Kudus suffered a shoulder injury against Aston Villa before the international break and was not included in the Ghanaian squad that were defeated 2-1 by Nigeria in Marrakech.

Kudus, who joined the Hammers from Ajax in summer, has had a big impact whilst at the club, scoring 14 times in all competitions. One of those 14 strikes came against Newcastle United in the dying stages of their meeting at the London Stadium as Kudus rescued a point for the Hammers after an Alexander Isak brace had put the Magpies 2-1 ahead.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

David Moyes will be hoping to have Kudus at his disposal for their trip to the north east this weekend following news that Edson Alvarez will miss the clash. The Mexican picked up his tenth Premier League yellow card of the season against Villa and will serve the first match of a two game ban on Saturday.