Newcastle United know they have UEFA Champions League football to look forward to next season and all that is left is for them to wrap up their 2022/23 campaign.

Eddie Howe’s side travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea this afternoon as part of the final day action but the Magpies are already guaranteed a top four finish. Meanwhile, there are plenty of transfer news stories making the headlines with the summer window set to take centre stage from next week.

Barcelona are said to ‘believe’ they can sign a Newcastle United fan favourite but they would have to shell out a significant transfer fee potentially in the region of £87 million. Elsewhere, the Magpies are being linked with a Wolves forward but could face competition from league rivals including Spurs. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news stories on Sunday, May 28:

Barcelona ‘believe’ they can sign £87m Newcastle United man

According to a report from HITC, via The Times, Barcelona are interested in signing Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United in the summer transfer window. The original article reportedly claims that the Spanish club believe they could land the BRazilian for €100 million (£87 million) in the summer.

It is also claimed that if the La Liga champions are unable to meet Newcastle’s asking price they could try to convince Guimaraes to “reject approaches from other suitors with a promise to bring him to the Nou Camp in one year’s time”. The 25-year-old midfielder has scored four goals in 31 appearances for the Magpies this season.

Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur in ‘surprise’ transfer battle for Wolves forward

The Mirror have reported that Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are amongst a number of clubs monitoring Wolves striker Hwang Hee-chan. It could be a tricky summer at Molineux if reports that some players will have to be sold enabling them to comply with financial fair play rules are to be believed.