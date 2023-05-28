Newcastle United ‘s memorable season will draw to a close on Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Still, Howe will want to see his men finish with a win, and particularly given they face a Chelsea side that has struggled all season.

Though, injuries may well have an impact on Newcastles’s performance at Stamford Bridge, with Howe severly restricted. Nick Pope, Emil Krafth, Javier Manquillo, Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Ritchie, Joelinton and Joe Willock are all out, while Joelinton is a fresh blow.

Howe has said: “We have a few issues. I think the end of the season has come at a good time for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Players like Joelinton will miss the game, for example. Manquillo will miss the game, and then we’ve got the others who have been injured going into the Leicester game. We’re stretched, but it will give us a chance to have a look at, maybe, one or two other things.”

As for Chelsea, Benoit Badiashile, Armando Broja, Raheem Sterling, N'Golo Kante, Marc Cucurella, Ben Chilwell and Marcus Bettinelli are all out, while Reece James will also remain sidelined.