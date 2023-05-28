Chelsea vs Newcastle United injury news as 16 ruled out and one doubt
All the latest injury news surrounding Newcastle United and Chelsea ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash.
Newcastle United ‘s memorable season will draw to a close on Sunday afternoon.
The Magpies take on Chelsea in their final outing of the season, and they will want to go out with a bang after securing a return to the Champions League. With a top four finish secured, Eddie Howe’s men don’t have all that much to play for. If they win and Manchester United don’t, Newcastle can move up to third, but the improved position will only have a cash value due to Champions League seeding being out of the club’s hands due to their lack of European experience.
Still, Howe will want to see his men finish with a win, and particularly given they face a Chelsea side that has struggled all season.
Though, injuries may well have an impact on Newcastles’s performance at Stamford Bridge, with Howe severly restricted. Nick Pope, Emil Krafth, Javier Manquillo, Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Ritchie, Joelinton and Joe Willock are all out, while Joelinton is a fresh blow.
Howe has said: “We have a few issues. I think the end of the season has come at a good time for us.
“Players like Joelinton will miss the game, for example. Manquillo will miss the game, and then we’ve got the others who have been injured going into the Leicester game. We’re stretched, but it will give us a chance to have a look at, maybe, one or two other things.”
As for Chelsea, Benoit Badiashile, Armando Broja, Raheem Sterling, N'Golo Kante, Marc Cucurella, Ben Chilwell and Marcus Bettinelli are all out, while Reece James will also remain sidelined.
Mason Mount is a doubt, with Blues boss Frank Lampard confirming: “Reece won’t be fit and Mason is going to be really tight. Reece came out [at training] on Wednesday and he went back in. He had a little bit of an awareness but we hope the scan says there is no real damage. It is probably just a little reminder that it is a bit too early to be out.”