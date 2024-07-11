Nico Williams is expected to join Barcelona this summer. | Getty Images

The latest headlines from the Premier League as Chelsea and Newcastle suffer a transfer blow

Spanish giants Barcelona have reportedly reached an ‘agreement in principle’ to sign Newcastle United, Liverpool and Chelsea target Nico Williams.

The 21-year-old has been one of the standout performers at this summer’s European Championships in Germany and he is now just one game away from lifting the historic trophy as he prepares to play in a mouth-watering final against England.

Spanish outlet Marca reports the 27-time champions successfully concluded negotiations with Williams’ agent Felix Tainta, and have agreed terms of the player’s personal contract. The outlet states that while specific details about the youngster’s contract have not been disclosed, the agreement signifies huge progress and very much leaves Barcelona in pole position to sign the youngster ahead of a number of top European clubs.

Hansi Flick’s side are now focused on trying to meet the winger’s release clause which is understood to be at around £46m. Athletic Bilbao are still determined to keep the player on board next season, but would be unable to prevent him from leaving if the price tag was met. Barcelona president Joan Laporta has openly expressed his admiration of Williams and speaking on the radio programme El Mati de Catalynya Radio (via Goal) he said: “Obviously, I like him, and very much. Today we can afford to sign Nico Williams. We can face a signing like Nico.”

The news of Williams’ potential arrival at the Nou Camp would come as a huge blow to Premier League giants Newcastle United and Chelsea, as well as Atletico Madrid who have all been keeping tabs on the player’s progress at Euro 2024 over the last month. The trio are all in need of a right winger and the Athletic claims that the scouting networks of all three clubs have been impressed with the players, flair, creativity and ability to make an impact on games against top opponents during Euro 2024.

Williams has already faced the likes of Italy, Croatia, Germany and France, and has been a problem for some of the world’s best defenders. Barcelona currently have the likes of Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres and Raphinha as their wide options and Williams arrival could spark an exit for one of those players, although it is unlikely to be Yamal at this time due to his incredible performances for Spain and his potential to grow into one of the very best talents in the game at just 16-years of age.

Liverpool join the race to sign France’s Euro 2024 star

Liverpool are one of the club’s interested in signing former Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot this summer, according to reports from Italian outlet Calciomercato.

The 29-year-old, who is currently a free agent, played five times for France in this summer’s European Championships and played an impressive role in the heart of midfield as his team reached the semi-final of the competition. Rabiot has a total of 48 caps for France and was also notably near ever-present in 2018 when the nation ended it’s 18-year wait for silverware by defeating Croatia in the World Cup final.

Arne Slot is understood to be a big fan of the midfielder and believes that his potential arrival would allow Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to have more freedom to get further forward in midfield.

Rabiot started his career and lifted a combined total of 18 trophies in seven seasons before departing for Juventus. The experienced midfielder lifted a Serie A title in his first season with the Old Lady and followed that up with back-to-back Coppa Italia trophies.

He is renowned for his composure on the ball and his excellent ability to win interceptions and provide protection for the defence. He is also seen as a top target for Bayern Munich and Real Madrid this summer.