Bargain £5million Newcastle United signing stuns champions ahead of Real Madrid move

Ex-Newcastle United striker Joselu is ending a stunning season with a bang ahead of an expected move to Real Madrid.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 16th Jun 2023, 10:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 10:55 BST

Former Newcastle United striker Joselu scored a dramatic late winner as Spain claimed a place in the National League final last night.

Luis de la Fuente side beat Euro 2020 champions Italy 2-1 in Enschede, Holland, thanks to an 88th-minute goal from Espanyol's Joselu, who is expected to join Real Madrid this summer.

Four minutes after coming on, Joselu pounced after a shot from Manchester City’s Champions League final match-winner Rodri was deflected into his path.

Ex-United midfielder Mikel Merino, 26, was in Spain's starting XI for the game against Italy.

Spain will play Croatia in Sunday's Nations League showpiece in Rotterdam, and Joselu tweeted: "We are in the final!"

Joselu scored 16 La Liga goals last season. Only Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski (23) and Real Madrid Karim Benzema (19) scored more than the 33-year-old.

Then-Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez recruited Joselu from Stoke City in 2017 in a cut-price £5million deal, and he spent two years at St James' Park before joining Alaves.

Joselu had a spell at Real Madrid early in his career.

