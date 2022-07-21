Newcastle United are understood to be interested in the 19-year-old, who scored 11 goals in 37 appearances for the Austrian side in all competitions last season.

The 6ft 4in striker has also been capped 13 times by Slovenia and has drawn comparisons to former Salzburg striker and Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland.

Benjamin Sesko of FC Red Bull Salzburg celebrates after he scores his team's opening goal during the UEFA Champions League Play-Offs Leg Two match between Brondby IF and FC Red Bull Salzburg at on August 25, 2021 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)

Sesko’s agent, Elvis Basanovic, posted a photo in Newcastle International Airport with the caption ‘destination?’ via the Pro Transfer Agency Instagram account before following it up with a photo of Newcastle’s Quayside. He later deleted the photo from his Instagram story.

While the teenager is on the club’s radar, Salzburg’s intention is to keep him at the club for the upcoming season.

And that falls in line with what Basanovic has previously said about his client. Sesko’s agent admits that they ‘don’t need to rush through anything’ in terms of moving club and the player is happy in Austria.

“I think it’s normal for the best clubs to follow the best talents and I think he is one of the best talents in the world at his age,” Basanovic told AS last year following links to Real Madrid.

“But as I said before, he is just beginning his career and we are going step by step. Talent is not enough to have a great career and right now you have everything you need to progress at Red Bull Salzburg.