Emil Krafth has described Alexander Isak as one of the ‘best in the world’ as Newcastle United prepare for a new Premier League season.

Isak ended last year with 21 Premier League goals - a haul beaten only by Cole Palmer and Erling Haaland - with another four in all competitions taking his season wide total to 25. In a slightly disappointing season on the pitch, Isak’s goals helped fire the Magpies to a 7th placed finish and similar numbers this season would almost certainly see Newcastle United enjoy a successful campaign.

The Swedish international is about to embark on his third season as a Magpies player and Krafth, who plays alongside Isak at club and international level, believes Isak could score even more goals this season: “I expect him to do at least 25 this season.” Krafth said. “Maybe 30 then! No, but he's a fantastic player.

“On the ball, it's so hard to take the ball from him. Like we saw [against Girona], he dribbled past a couple of players. And he's just so good with the feet and a good goalscorer. Hopefully he can have another good season. He's a very important player for the team.”

He continued: “I think he's one of the best in the world at the moment. He's fantastic. Hopefully he can bang goals this season too.”

21 Premier League goals was a fantastic return for Isak last season and like Krafth, Newcastle United supporters believe the 24-year-old could score even more in the upcoming campaign. In a poll conducted by the Shields Gazette, 45% of fans believe Isak will score between 20 and 25 in the league this season, with 28% believing he could score more than 25.

Newcastle United scored 85 goals in the league last season, the most they have ever registered in a single Premier League campaign. Isak was responsible for just-shy of a quarter of their goals and confidence he can repeat a similar haul is clear to see with just 6% of respondents to our poll believing he will score less than 15 goals this season - a clear indicator that much is expected from the former Real Sociedad man this year.