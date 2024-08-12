‘I want’ - Newcastle United ace reveals future plans amid contract uncertainty

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Emil Krafth has confirmed he is fully focussed on a new season with Newcastle United as he enters the final year of his current deal with the club.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Swedish international signed a one-year extension to his Newcastle United deal back in February, a move that would prove hugely important just weeks later when both Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman suffered ACL injuries. Although Krafth has committed his short-term future to the club, there is not a lot of certainty surrounding players with less than 12 months left on their current deal with the defender being free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs come January.

Despite this possibility, Krafth has reiterated his future to Newcastle United, saying: “I want to stay. As I've said all the time, I'm enjoying being in Newcastle and to be a part of this team and everything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Both me and my family enjoy being here, playing football and the lifestyle, so yeah, we enjoy it very much, so I will work as hard as I can to make it happen.”

Krafth joined the Magpies under Steve Bruce back in 2019 but has not been a regular during his time on Tyneside, despite playing key roles at times to cover for his injured colleagues.

Krafth ended the season playing at centre-back following injuries to Lascelles and Botman. He also played a key role during the last few months of the 2021/22 season at right-back after Kieran Trippier broke his foot and was sidelined towards the end of that season.

He has spent this pre-season playing in the middle of defence again alongside Burn and played the full game against Girona on Friday night - a match the Magpies would triumph 4-0 in. His versatility has been a huge asset for Eddie Howe in recent seasons and Krafth has revealed he is becoming more ‘comfortable’ playing as a centre-back, despite being a right-back by trade: “I've been playing right-back all my life, so I would say I'm more comfortable in that position,” Krafth admitted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I think now from last season and this pre-season I've been playing more and more centre-half and getting more comfortable with it, so I think I can play both really well, so it's up to the gaffer to choose wherever he wants me to play.”