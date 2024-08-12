Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United’s Premier League season gets underway against Southampton at the weekend, with Russell Martin hinting that he could have a new face or two to call on ahead of their trip to St James’ Park.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Saints were promoted to the Premier League after just one season away when they defeated Leeds United 1-0 in the Championship play-off final back in May. A sole Adam Armstrong goal was enough for Martin’s side on that day.

Southampton’s first game back in the top-flight comes against Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon and Martin has revealed he could add a couple of new faces to the group ahead of that game. Southampton’s last game of pre-season came on Saturday in a goalless draw with Getafe at St Mary’s - one that saw the Saints line up with what is seemingly their strongest current starting XI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the Southern Daily Echo, Martin was asked whether the side that started on Saturday would be the team to begin their Premier League season, he responded: "I don't know because not everyone might be here.

“We might add one or two to the group. I don't know, but usually the last weekend is a good indicator, I'm sure. I think we have a lot of flexibility and we changed shape for the last 20-odd minutes."

The Saints have been heavily-linked with a move for Ryan Fraser this summer, but the Scotland international remains a Newcastle United player, despite being frozen-out of first-team matters by Eddie Howe. Martin has previously spoken about his desire to add Fraser to his squad on a permanent basis, but last month hinted that they may look elsewhere if an agreement cannot be reached.

“I think we’re all hopeful that at some point that will happen,” Martin said last month. “Everyone wants him. Me, the fans, the owners, the players, and the staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He would love to return, and indeed, we would love to keep him here. It’s their (Newcastle’s) prerogative to do what they want with him at the moment, and unfortunately for us, and for Wee Man, it’s not what we want.

“If we can’t agree on a deal with Newcastle, we will have to look at other potential transfers. That’s just the reality of football.”