Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Four different scorers were on target as Newcastle United scored a comfortable 4-1 win against relegation-threatened Burnley at Turf Moor. Callum Wilson’s opener was quickly added to by Sean Longstaff and Bruno Guimaraes as the Magpies went into half-time three goals to the good.

Despite missing a penalty, Alexander Isak was on the spot to add a fourth and wrap up a confident win for the Magpies in Lancashire. As tradition, it was Guimaraes who pulled the strings for the visitors, helping them to a second-straight win and to a league double over the Clarets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking to X post-match, Guimaraes wrote: ‘Very good afternoon with a big win and one more goal!! Very very happy howay the lads.’

Newcastle United were also able to welcome back Joelinton to the fold after a four-month injury absence. Joelinton hadn’t been seen in action since injuring his thigh against Sunderland back in January, but was fit enough to make the bench and enjoy 20 minutes on the pitch upon his return to the matchday squad.

A Brazilian flag adorned the Gallowgate End last Saturday in tribute to Guimaraes and Joelinton with a visibly emotional Guimaraes reacting to the display ahead of the match. Guimaraes marked that game with a goal and registered another at Turf Moor to take his tally to six in the league this season.