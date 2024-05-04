Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Much like last week against Sheffield United, Newcastle United started the game against Burnley slowly as Vincent Kompany’s side dominated territory and had the better chances early doors. However, a 21 minute blitz that saw the Magpies score three goals took the game away from the Clarets and sent Newcastle on their way to another Premier League win, with Isak’s strike in the second half sealing a 4-1 win.

Callum Wilson’s opener was a real poacher’s effort, before Sean Longstaff’s tidy finish doubled their lead. Bruno Guimaraes then made it three with a cool side-footed effort from Anthony Gordon’s cutback - his 10th Premier League assists of the campaign.

Much like they did a week ago, the Magpies pounced on frailties in their opponents’ game and confidence to secure the win in fine style. Speaking on BBC Football Focus, former Newcastle United goalkeeper Shay Given described his former side as ‘brilliant’. He said: “What a performance from Newcastle. Burnley were struggling in the first half and then Newcastle in the second half came out the exact same way.

“They are wanting to push for Europe and the top part of the table and it is a brilliant performance from Newcastle.”