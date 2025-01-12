‘Big week’ - Bruno Guimaraes posts Newcastle United tease following FA Cup victory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bruno Guimaraes was introduced at half-time of Newcastle United’s clash with Bromley with his side level at 1-1.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Brazilian missed their win over Arsenal on Tuesday night through suspension and started on the bench as Eddie Howe made nine changes to his side that started at the Emirates Stadium. Only Joelinton and Martin Dubravka retained their spots, but Guimaraes, along with Anthony Gordon, were required from the bench for the second period as the Magpies headed into the break on level terms.

However, just moments into the second-half and they had their noses in front when Anthony Gordon converted a penalty following a foul on Matt Targett. A strike from Will Osula not too long after that sealed the win and their progression into the Fourth Round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking to X after the match, Guimaraes wrote: ‘Very happy to advance in the FA Cup!! Big week ahead. Let’s go, NUFC, we count on your support as always!’

Their win over Bromley booked the Magpies a Fourth Round clash against League One leaders Birmingham City. The Blues defeated Lincoln City on Saturday and will host Howe’s side at St Andrew’s on the weekend of Saturday 8 February. Before that match, however, Newcastle have three Premier League matches and the second-leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal to play.

That run of games begins on Wednesday night when Vitor Pereira’s Wolves travel to St James’ Park before the Magpies face Bournemouth on Tyneside at 12:30pm on Saturday 18 January. A trip to the south coast to face Southampton follows that before Fulham make the trip to the north east on Saturday 1 February (3pm kick-off).