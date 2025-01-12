FA Cup draw: Newcastle United handed Birmingham City clash as Aston Villa face Spurs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United have discovered their opponents for the Fourth Round of the FA Cup.

Eddie Howe’s side overcame the strong resilience of Bromley - and an early scare - to book their place in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup. Goals from Lewis Miley, Anthony Gordon and Will Osula secured their safe passage to the next round, albeit only after the League Two outfit went ahead through Cameron Congreve’s early strike.

For the first time in three years, Newcastle were handed a home tie in the FA Cup against Bromley as they made their quality and home advantage count against the Ravens. That win though ensured they would make it into the hat for the Fourth Round for the second successive year.

And a win for the Magpies against the Ravens has booked Newcastle United a trip to face Birmingham City in the Fourth Round. Birmingham defeated Lincoln City to progress into this stage of the competition.

Elsewhere in the Fourth Round draw, Aston Villa take on Tottenham Hotspur after Ange Postecoglou’s side required extra-time to defeat non-league side Tamworth on Saturday. Spurs would go on to score three times in the extra period and were rewarded with a trip to Villa Park.

FA Cup Fourth Round draw in full

Manchester United v Leicester City

Leeds United v Millwall/Dagenham and Redbridge

Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea

Preston North End/Charlton Athletic v Wycombe Wanderers

Exeter City v Nottingham Forest

Coventry City v Ipswich Town

Blackburn Rovers v Wolves

Mansfield Town/Wigan Athletic v Fulham

Birmingham City v Newcastle United

Plymouth Argyle v Liverpool

Everton v Bournemouth

Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton/Swansea City v Burnley

Leyton Orient/Derby County v Manchester City

Doncaster Rovers v Crystal Palace

Stoke City v Cardiff City