FA Cup draw: Newcastle United handed Birmingham City clash as Aston Villa face Spurs
Eddie Howe’s side overcame the strong resilience of Bromley - and an early scare - to book their place in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup. Goals from Lewis Miley, Anthony Gordon and Will Osula secured their safe passage to the next round, albeit only after the League Two outfit went ahead through Cameron Congreve’s early strike.
For the first time in three years, Newcastle were handed a home tie in the FA Cup against Bromley as they made their quality and home advantage count against the Ravens. That win though ensured they would make it into the hat for the Fourth Round for the second successive year.
And a win for the Magpies against the Ravens has booked Newcastle United a trip to face Birmingham City in the Fourth Round. Birmingham defeated Lincoln City to progress into this stage of the competition.
Elsewhere in the Fourth Round draw, Aston Villa take on Tottenham Hotspur after Ange Postecoglou’s side required extra-time to defeat non-league side Tamworth on Saturday. Spurs would go on to score three times in the extra period and were rewarded with a trip to Villa Park.
Holders Manchester United will play Leicester City after they defeated Arsenal, despite playing extra-time a man down following Diogo Dalot’s red card. Brighton v Chelsea and Everton v Bournemouth rounds off the final all-Premier League ties.
FA Cup Fourth Round draw in full
Manchester United v Leicester City
Leeds United v Millwall/Dagenham and Redbridge
Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea
Preston North End/Charlton Athletic v Wycombe Wanderers
Exeter City v Nottingham Forest
Coventry City v Ipswich Town
Blackburn Rovers v Wolves
Mansfield Town/Wigan Athletic v Fulham
Birmingham City v Newcastle United
Plymouth Argyle v Liverpool
Everton v Bournemouth
Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton/Swansea City v Burnley
Leyton Orient/Derby County v Manchester City
Doncaster Rovers v Crystal Palace
Stoke City v Cardiff City
