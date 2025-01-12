‘Buzzing’ - Newcastle United star reacts to ending 393-day wait in superb style

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United fell behind against League Two Bromley at St James’ Park before Lewis Miley slammed in a brilliant equaliser.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miley was making his first start for Newcastle United in over a year against Bromley following injury issues at the end of last season and the beginning of this campaign. As come to expect from the 18-year-old, Miley put in an assured and mature performance to help his side overcome a resolute Bromley outfit.

And it was his brilliant effort, one slammed in from the edge of the box, that helped Newcastle recover after they fell behind to an early Ravens goal. After Will Osula was denied his first goal by a last-ditch tackle, the ball fell to Miley who, from the edge of the box, rifled an effort into the top corner to equalise for his side and score his second ever Magpies goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coming a whole 393 days after his first, it was a brilliant moment for the teenager who expressed his delight at the full-time whistle, saying: “I saw the goal light up and thought I'd have a strike. Some of the lads were saying get a shot off. I'm buzzing with that. That's my second goal for my boyhood club - it can't really be any better.

“I've been itching to get a start. I think I've come back stronger and better. I'm on the rise now.

“You can't underestimate teams like this. It was an unreal feeling. Hopefully I get a lot more games like that.

“Really exciting [season]. Hopefully against Arsenal we can get that win and get to the [Carabao Cup] final.”