‘Buzzing’ - Newcastle United star reacts to ending 393-day wait in superb style
Miley was making his first start for Newcastle United in over a year against Bromley following injury issues at the end of last season and the beginning of this campaign. As come to expect from the 18-year-old, Miley put in an assured and mature performance to help his side overcome a resolute Bromley outfit.
And it was his brilliant effort, one slammed in from the edge of the box, that helped Newcastle recover after they fell behind to an early Ravens goal. After Will Osula was denied his first goal by a last-ditch tackle, the ball fell to Miley who, from the edge of the box, rifled an effort into the top corner to equalise for his side and score his second ever Magpies goal.
Coming a whole 393 days after his first, it was a brilliant moment for the teenager who expressed his delight at the full-time whistle, saying: “I saw the goal light up and thought I'd have a strike. Some of the lads were saying get a shot off. I'm buzzing with that. That's my second goal for my boyhood club - it can't really be any better.
“I've been itching to get a start. I think I've come back stronger and better. I'm on the rise now.
“You can't underestimate teams like this. It was an unreal feeling. Hopefully I get a lot more games like that.
“Really exciting [season]. Hopefully against Arsenal we can get that win and get to the [Carabao Cup] final.”
