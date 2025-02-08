Newcastle United head to St Andrew’s with a spot in the FA Cup Fifth Round on the line.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Magpies reached the quarter-finals of this competition last season, their best run in the FA Cup in four years. Wins against lower league opposition in the form of Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers sandwiched a victory against Fulham before their eventual demise at the hands of Manchester City in the final eight.

This year, they have beaten Bromley in the Third Round and face yet more lower league opposition in Birmingham City this evening. The League One leaders, however, will be a stern test for Eddie Howe’s side and are currently unbeaten in 18 matches in all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blues look good to make a return to the Championship at the first time of asking this season and will be hopeful of inflicting another giant killing on Newcastle United and Howe. And those hopes have been boosted by the return of Willum Willumsson who is expected to feature after missing their last seven matches.

Speaking ahead of his side’s clash with the Magpies, Chris Davies confirmed that Willumsson will be back tonight, but has ruled-out two other players from return: “Willum Willumsson is involved having been out for a few weeks. [Seung-ho] Paik is still not quite ready, Emil Hansson is still not quite ready, outside of that I think we’re as we were.”

Howe has admitted that he will make changes from the starting XI that began their win over Arsenal in midweek. Sven Botman has been ruled-out with a knee injury after limping off the pitch on Wednesday night.

Howe also did reveal that Nick Pope could make a return to the starting lineup in place of Martin Dubravka. “Yes, potentially [Pope will start],” Howe said. “I don't necessarily want to tell everyone on my team, but I think we will use the game to share some of the load.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some of the lads have played a lot of minutes and I don't think you can always measure the mental fatigue. You can measure the physical fatigue, but the mental fatigue is just as important, especially for a lot of our players, younger guys who have played in a lot of big games in a short period of time.

“But then the guys that come in need to see it as an opportunity and they need to grab it. I'm sure that will be the intention of everybody within the squad.”

The FA Cup could offer Birmingham an opportunity to rotate their starting lineup as well, with Davies admitting that he has a decision to make on who will start in goal.

“There is a decision to make, unfortunately I can’t tell you which way it’s going to go,” said Davies. “As I’ve always said, they are two really strong goalkeepers and we are lucky to have them both. You’ll see tomorrow when the team is named which one is in goal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kick-off at St Andrew’s tonight is at 5:45pm. VAR will not be in operation but the tie will head to extra-time and penalties if it’s a draw after 90 minutes.

Your next Newcastle United read: Eddie Howe’s 9 Newcastle United changes v Birmingham City as £20m man handed FA Cup debut