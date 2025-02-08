Newcastle United travel to St Andrew’s for their FA Cup Fourth Round clash against League One opposition this evening.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fresh from their 2-0 win over Arsenal on Wednesday at St James’ Park, Newcastle United are again in cup action when they travel to face Birmingham City at St Andrew’s. The Magpies defeated lower league opposition in the form of Bromley in the Third Round and will be keen to avoid a potential giant-killing later today.

Their hosts, meanwhile, sit top of League One and are unbeaten in their last 18 games in all competitions. The Blues defeated Lincoln City in the previous round to book themselves a tie against the Magpies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here, we take a look at everything supporters need to know ahead of Birmingham City v Newcastle United:

When is Birmingham City v Newcastle United?

The FA Cup clash between Birmingham City v Newcastle United kicks off at 5:45pm at St Andrew’s. Matthew Donohue will referee the game.

Will there be VAR in operation?

VAR will not be used at St Andrew’s today. The FA announced in December that the technology would only be used in the Fifth Round and beyond: ‘Video Assistant Referees (VAR) will only be used in the 2024-25 Emirates FA Cup from the Fifth Round onwards.

‘It has been agreed that VAR will be utilised for every match in the Fifth Round of the competition through to the Final at Wembley Stadium, and will not be in operation for the Third and Fourth Rounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘VAR has only been used in the Emirates FA Cup previously for matches at Wembley Stadium and at Premier League grounds due to the infrastructure, workforce and costs that are required for its operation.

‘This decision ensures that there is a consistent refereeing approach for all clubs taking part in the same stage of the competition.’

Is Birmingham City v Newcastle United on TV?

Yes, the match will be broadcast on TV in the United Kingdom. BBC will show the came with coverage beginning on BBC One at 5:30pm.

Can Birmingham City v Newcastle United be streamed online?

Yes, the match will be streamed online on BBC iPlayer.

Will there be extra-time and penalties?

If the game is level after 90 minutes then extra-time will be played. Replays in the FA Cup were scrapped ahead of this season, meaning all ties will be settled on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s the latest Newcastle United injury and team news?

Howe has admitted he will rotate the starting XI from the one that started against Arsenal in midweek. Howe changed his formation to a back-five for that game but is expected to return to his tried and trusted 4-3-3 formation this evening.

Sven Botman has been ruled-out after he suffered a knee injury - although there is hope he will be back in action against Manchester City next weekend. Callum Wilson, who returned to action off the bench against the Gunners, could make his first ever FA Cup start for the Magpies.

Nick Pope may be asked to start but Jamaal Lascelles and Harvey Barnes remain sidelined.

Your next Newcastle United read: Eddie Howe’s 9 Newcastle United changes v Birmingham City as £20m man handed FA Cup debut