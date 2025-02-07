Newcastle United travel to St Andrew’s to face Birmingham City in the FA Cup this weekend.

Newcastle United will hope to take another step towards a second Wembley appearance this weekend when they face League One leaders Birmingham City in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup. The Magpies defeated Arsenal 2-0 at St James’ Park on Wednesday night to book their place in the Carabao Cup final but head to the Midlands on Saturday aiming to avoid another FA Cup giant-killing at the hands of lower league opposition.

Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name for Newcastle United’s FA Cup clash with Birmingham City on Saturday. Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

GK: Nick Pope

Pope hasn’t been able to displace Martin Dubravka as first-choice goalkeeper but may get an opportunity to start against Birmingham. He hasn’t featured since mid-December and their defeat against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

RB: Tino Livramento

Kieran Trippier was brilliant on Wednesday night and will likely be given a rest this weekend. Livramento will be keen to showcase his talents and give Howe a big choice to make next weekend.

CB: Emil Krafth

Krafth is Howe’s utility-man and may be asked to play at centre-back with the three centre halves that started against Arsenal all putting in a mighty shift in midweek.

CB: Dan Burn

With Lloyd Kelly away in Italy, one of Sven Botman, Fabian Schar and Burn is likely going to have to play this weekend. The ever-reliable Burn may be the one Howe gives the nod to.

LB: Matt Targett

Targett’s only start of the season came in the previous round against Bromley and he may make a second this weekend. He may not start many games, but he has an important role to play as back-up for Lewis Hall.

CM: Sean Longstaff

With Joelinton sidelined for a few weeks, Longstaff will be keen to show his manager why he should return to the starting lineup. That begins with a good performance at St Andrew’s this weekend.

CM: Sandro Tonali

Tonali put in a tireless effort against the Gunners but may be asked to start again with a potential half-time change with Bruno Guimaraes on the cards if Newcastle feel they don’t want to risk either player for longer than necessary.

CM: Lewis Miley

Miley scored in the previous round and will be hopeful of impressing again and stating his claim for more minutes.

RW: Will Osula

Osula may be shifted to the wing in order for Callum Wilson to be accommodated ahead of him this weekend. He was used on the right of the front three as a late substitute against Fulham last weekend.

ST: Callum Wilson

Wilson has never featured in an FA Cup match for Newcastle United. An appearance this weekend would end that particular quirk of his time on Tyneside.

LW: Joe Willock

Willock may be given more attacking licence this weekend if Anthony Gordon is rested by Howe. A start at left-wing could be what he needs to rediscover his form.

