Newcastle United have decided not to recall Joe White from his loan at MK Dons.

The Magpies had until Monday 13 January to trigger an option in White’s loan deal to recall him to Tyneside. However, after a good start to life at the League Two club, Newcastle opted to allow White to stay at Stadium MK to continue his development.

12 months ago, White was recalled from a loan spell at Crewe Alexandra as injuries in the first-team began to pile up. White would go on to make four appearances during the second half of the campaign - although he is yet to start a competitive match for Newcastle United.

This year, though, White has been able to establish himself as a regular under Scott Lindsey at MK Dons and has started their last nine league matches in a row. With three goals in his last five games, another loan move to a club further up the EFL pyramid could have been sanctioned this month and, as Lindsey has admitted, that was an eventuality that his club had prepared for before getting the green-light from Newcastle.

“We felt there might have been interest from League One, and whether there would be a potential call-back from Newcastle.” Lindsey admitted.

“We would have understood that, we made it clear though we wanted him to stay here and play in a successful team, which we will be. Newcastle were supportive of that and we're really pleased he's staying.”

MK Dons, who sit one place above Bromley who gave the Magpies a scare in the FA Cup on Sunday, face runaway leaders Walsall this weekend.