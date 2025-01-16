Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One former Newcastle United midfielder has found themselves a new club having been a free agent since July.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dutch side FC Volendam have announced the signing of former Newcastle United midfielder Vurnon Anita. Anita has been a free agent since leaving Al-Orobah in July following one year in Saudi Arabia.

The Curacao international has been training with Volendam and has joined the club until the end of the season on an amateur basis. Volendam may be familiar to Newcastle United fans and was where Garang Kuol spent time on loan last season before returning to Tyneside towards the end of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volendam were relegated from the Eredivisie last season, but currently find themselves top of the Dutch second-tier as they search for an immediate return to the top-flight. At 35 years of age, Anita will add great experience to Volendam’s youthful squad.

During five years as a Newcastle United player between 2012 and 2017, Anita was used in a variety of roles and ended his time on Tyneside as a makeshift right-back option under Rafa Benitez. Anita would move to Elland Road on a free after his contract in the north east came to an end, but lasted just one season at Leeds United before being first loaned out to Dutch side Willem II before joining them permanently a season later.

If and when Anita decides to hang up his football boots then a career in music could be on the cards. The 36-year-old currently releases rap music under the moniker JR (Vurnon Anita).