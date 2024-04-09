Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Newcastle United and Man Utd striker Andy Cole believes the Magpies would be ‘bitterly disappointed’ to lose Alexander Isak this summer just to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules. Clubs across the top-flight had a quiet January transfer window after a clampdown on PSR by the Premier League.

Everton have been deducted eight points in all for two separate breaches of PSR whilst Nottingham Forest were deducted four points for their own breach of the rules. The threat of points deductions will force clubs to act differently this summer compared to previous windows and could see clubs like Newcastle United forced to sell one or two of their key players in order to stay compliant.

Bruno Guimaraes, who made his 100th appearance for the Magpies at the weekend, has been one named tipped with a possible exit. Alexander Isak has also been mentioned as someone that could leave the club if they are forced to sell this summer.

Cole, however, believes that despite his injury record, Newcastle should do everything possible to keep hold of Isak this summer, despite the ‘bizarre’ situation they find themselves in due to PSR. Cole told Betfred: “I think Newcastle would be bitterly disappointed to lose him but I’m now asking myself how have Newcastle actually managed to get themselves into this position because I wouldn’t say that they’ve spent a crazy amount of money considering the wealth they have, so for them to find themselves in this position is bizarre.

“If it’s true that they may need to sell him, then they will be bitterly disappointed to lose him. I really do like Isak and I think he’s a fantastic player but the only problem with him is his injury record. I don’t think he’s played ten games on the bounce, but if you could get him to play ten to fifteen games on the bounce, he could make any team better because I rate him so highly.

“He’s gone to Newcastle, he’s done extremely well there, he’s scored goals and when he’s fit and playing well, he can play centre-forward, he can cut-in from the left, so if he does move on, which I would be very surprised to see, he would make any team better.”

With 19 goals in just 33 appearances in all competitions this season - and a better goals to games record than any of his rivals in the Premier League - it’s not a surprise to see Isak attracting attention from elsewhere ahead of the summer window. Speculation that Arsenal are among the clubs interested in the Swedish international has made headlines in recent times, however, Isak has played down reports about a potential exit, stating: “I absolutely love playing here, I really feel at home. I want to finish the season in a good way for me and the team. I love playing here.