Newcastle United have confirmed the ticket details for the FA Cup fifth round trip to Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday, February 27 (7:45pm kick-off).

The Magpies have been allocated roughly 7,000 tickets for the match at Ewood Park with tickets now on sale. Tickets are priced at just £20 for adults, £10 for concessions (18 to 23 year-olds and over-65s) and £5 for under-18s.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Tickets will be in the form of paper and wet on sale shortly after 10am on Tuesday, February 6 to season ticket holders with 30+ loyalty points. The points threshold will drop twice daily subject to availability and a limited number of tickets will be made available for season ticket holders who do not meet the required away points.

The price is a significant decrease compared to Newcastle's previous FA Cup fixture at Fulham. Adult tickets were priced from £40 at Craven Cottage, leading to a reduced crowd and a protest from the Fulham fans.

While there was no increase in price from Premier League match tickets, many Fulham supporters decided to boycott the match as part of the #AffordableFulham campaign.

The Magpies' FA Cup third round match at Sunderland was also subject to ticket controversy after the away fans were allocated 6,000 seats at the Stadium of Light. Sunderland even temporarily decorated the Black Cats Bar to suit Newcastle fans before making a U-turn due to a supporter backlash.

Newcastle won the match 2-0 with goals from Sean Longstaff and Dan Burn. It was the first time The Magpies had beaten Premier League opposition in the FA Cup since a 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers in 2012.