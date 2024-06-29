Bombshell Anthony Gordon transfer talks ‘revealed’ as Newcastle United and Liverpool ‘discussed’ deal
Gordon joined the Magpies from Everton in January 2023 for £45m but shone last season, registering double digits for both goals and assists and forcing himself into Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad. However, the looming threat of a points deduction if Newcastle United breach the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules mean the club needs to raise funds before June 30 in order to comply.
According to the Mail Online, one of their solutions was to sell Gordon to Liverpool with the two clubs holding talks earlier this week over a potential deal - one that could have seen the Magpies receive money plus defender Jarrel Quansah in return. However, those talks broke down with the Reds reluctant to see Quansah leave the club.
Gordon, who made a very bright cameo in England’s goalless draw against Slovenia on Tuesday night, is settled on Tyneside despite reports linking him with a move to his boyhood club. His teammates Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak have also been linked with big-money moves away from Tyneside this summer - although the club are reluctant to sanction a deal for any of the three this summer.
However, the threat of a points deduction for failing to adhere to PSR means the Magpies have very little time in order to raise funds and ensure they are compliant of these rules. Yankuba Minteh has recently been linked with a move away from the club, despite not yet kicking a ball for the Magpies following his transfer from Odense Boldklub last summer.
The Mail also report that whilst initial talks with Liverpool over Gordon broke down, they could be revived this weekend, despite Gordon being away on international duty in Germany.
After impressing for Everton, Gordon joined Newcastle United in early 2023 but struggled to make an impact during his first few months at the club - scoring his first goal on the final day of the 2022/23 season. However, the winger shone during England Under-21’s win in last summer’s European Championship and continued that form with his club, being named Newcastle United’s Player of the Year.
