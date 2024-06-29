Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United were ‘ready’ to sell Anthony Gordon to Liverpool this summer as they look to avoid breaching Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Gordon joined the Magpies from Everton in January 2023 for £45m but shone last season, registering double digits for both goals and assists and forcing himself into Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad. However, the looming threat of a points deduction if Newcastle United breach the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules mean the club needs to raise funds before June 30 in order to comply.

According to the Mail Online, one of their solutions was to sell Gordon to Liverpool with the two clubs holding talks earlier this week over a potential deal - one that could have seen the Magpies receive money plus defender Jarrel Quansah in return. However, those talks broke down with the Reds reluctant to see Quansah leave the club.

Gordon, who made a very bright cameo in England’s goalless draw against Slovenia on Tuesday night, is settled on Tyneside despite reports linking him with a move to his boyhood club. His teammates Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak have also been linked with big-money moves away from Tyneside this summer - although the club are reluctant to sanction a deal for any of the three this summer.

However, the threat of a points deduction for failing to adhere to PSR means the Magpies have very little time in order to raise funds and ensure they are compliant of these rules. Yankuba Minteh has recently been linked with a move away from the club, despite not yet kicking a ball for the Magpies following his transfer from Odense Boldklub last summer.

The Mail also report that whilst initial talks with Liverpool over Gordon broke down, they could be revived this weekend, despite Gordon being away on international duty in Germany.