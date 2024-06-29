Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Newcastle United striker Andy Cole has discussed the club’s potential signing of James Trafford from Burnley.

Newcastle are targeting goalkeeper reinforcements this summer with Loris Karius being released and Martin Dubravka facing an uncertain future. The Magpies are understood to have already verbally agreed personal terms with the 21-year-old but agreeing a transfer fee with Burnley has seen the deal stall.

Burnley paid £15million for Trafford last summer to Manchester City, who have a 20% sell-on clause. The Clarets are reportedly holding out for £20million having already rejected a £16million bid from Newcastle for the young shot-stopper.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Trafford was a regular for the majority of the 2023-24 season at Burnley before being dropped for Arijanet Muric for the final weeks of the season the club battled unsuccessfully against relegation. Former Newcastle striker Cole has described Trafford as an ‘enormous talent’, but has some reservations over a potential move.

“I think he’ll do okay,” he said via Betfred. “I watched him quite a bit the season before last when he was at Bolton and he was fantastic for them.

“Obviously Burnley went down last season, but you couldn’t pin it on him. He’s a young goalkeeper that’s got enormous talent and if you’re going for that kind of money at such a young age, then it means you’ve got talent.