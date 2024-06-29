Newcastle United in £20m transfer stand-off after agreeing personal terms with 'enormous talent'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Newcastle are targeting goalkeeper reinforcements this summer with Loris Karius being released and Martin Dubravka facing an uncertain future. The Magpies are understood to have already verbally agreed personal terms with the 21-year-old but agreeing a transfer fee with Burnley has seen the deal stall.
Burnley paid £15million for Trafford last summer to Manchester City, who have a 20% sell-on clause. The Clarets are reportedly holding out for £20million having already rejected a £16million bid from Newcastle for the young shot-stopper.
Trafford was a regular for the majority of the 2023-24 season at Burnley before being dropped for Arijanet Muric for the final weeks of the season the club battled unsuccessfully against relegation. Former Newcastle striker Cole has described Trafford as an ‘enormous talent’, but has some reservations over a potential move.
“I think he’ll do okay,” he said via Betfred. “I watched him quite a bit the season before last when he was at Bolton and he was fantastic for them.
“Obviously Burnley went down last season, but you couldn’t pin it on him. He’s a young goalkeeper that’s got enormous talent and if you’re going for that kind of money at such a young age, then it means you’ve got talent.
“If he did go to Newcastle, he certainly wouldn’t let them down. The club has a few goalkeepers, so who’s ultimately going to be the number one? We have to wait and see.” Nick Pope is set to remain as Newcastle’s first-choice goalkeeper heading into the 2024-25 season. It’s a stance that has seen interest in Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili cool due to the Georgian wanting guarantees of regular first-team football.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.