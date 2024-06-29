Ex-Newcastle United and Wolves man joins shock new club following Saudi Arabia spell
and live on Freeview channel 276
Cathro has had numerous spells as an assistant manager during his coaching career, including at Newcastle United alongside Rafa Benitez and Steve McClaren and most recently at Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad alongside Nuno Espirito Santo, who he also worked alongside at both Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves, before his departure late last year. Cathro is expected to be named as Estoril’s new head coach - a job that will be his second as a head coach.
His first came back in 2016 when he joined Hearts from the Magpies to become the new manager in the Tynecastle dugout. Cathro lasted less than a year in that job, however, before being sacked in August after his side’s failure to qualify from the League Cup group stage at the beginning of the 2017/18 campaign.
His imminent new role at Estoril, therefore, will be his first head coach job in almost seven years. His task will be to help Estoril maintain their place in the Portuguese top-flight after they finished in 13th place last season with 33 points from their 34 games played.
Cathro, who will turn 38 next month and began his coaching career as Dundee United’s academy manager before moving to Rio Ave to work alongside Espirito Santo, has agreed terms with the Portuguese club over becoming head coach there and will have his position confirmed once the departure of current head coach Vasco Seabra is confirmed by the club.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.