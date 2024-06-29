Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ian Cathro will become the new head coach of Portuguese Primeira Liga side Estoril after a spell in Saudi Arabia.

Cathro has had numerous spells as an assistant manager during his coaching career, including at Newcastle United alongside Rafa Benitez and Steve McClaren and most recently at Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad alongside Nuno Espirito Santo, who he also worked alongside at both Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves, before his departure late last year. Cathro is expected to be named as Estoril’s new head coach - a job that will be his second as a head coach.

His first came back in 2016 when he joined Hearts from the Magpies to become the new manager in the Tynecastle dugout. Cathro lasted less than a year in that job, however, before being sacked in August after his side’s failure to qualify from the League Cup group stage at the beginning of the 2017/18 campaign.

His imminent new role at Estoril, therefore, will be his first head coach job in almost seven years. His task will be to help Estoril maintain their place in the Portuguese top-flight after they finished in 13th place last season with 33 points from their 34 games played.