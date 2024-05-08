Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United have narrowed down their search for a sporting director down to just two names - according to the Telegraph. They report that Crystal Palace’s Dougie Freedman and Johannes Spors, global sporting director of 777 Group, are the two leading candidates to become Newcastle’s new sporting director.

Freedman has worked as Palace’s sporting director since 2017 and has helped the Eagles recruit, nurture and develop talents from the Championship, including players like Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze and most recently Adam Wharton. Freedman was also linked with a role at Manchester United before the Red Devils decided on Dan Ashworth.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Ashworth remains on gardening leave at Newcastle United with the two clubs still yet to agree compensation for him. Until an agreement can be reached, Ashworth could remain on gardening leave until the end of next year.

Sports, meanwhile, has previously worked at RB Leipzig and has a track record of operating well in the European market. The 41-year-old is currently working for 777, the same group who have been linked with taking over at Goodison Park.

A new sporting director could be in situ to help lend their knowledge and expertise in this summer’s transfer market - one that will see Newcastle forced to box-clever amid PSR and FFP constraints. Navigating a tricky market because of these restrictions will be the main objective of whoever becomes Newcastle United’s new sporting director.

Speaking with Eddie Howe on the Overlap, Gary Neville reiterated his desire to see changes to the current system and allow owners to spend whatever they can as long as they can afford it: “I’m against FFP and I have been for ten to fifteen years.” Neville said. “The idea that an owner can’t spend what they want on a football club, within reason and as long as the money is there and secure, I’ve always believed that you should be able to spend money. But it seems to have tightened the focus in the last twelve months or so on this FFP thing.”

