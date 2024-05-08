‘Huge honour’ - Newcastle United star’s reaction to landmark goal that fans will love

Callum Wilson opened the scoring in Newcastle United ’s win over Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday - registering his 47th Premier League goal for the Magpies. That goal also moved Wilson clear of Peter Beardsley to become Newcastle’s second-top goalscorer in Premier League history - a tally beaten only by Alan Shearer.

Wilson marked his first start since being injured late on against Nottingham Forest in the perfect way with an important goal at the weekend - one that was soon added to by strikes from Sean Longstaff and Bruno Guimaraes before Alexander Isak added a fourth after the break. Speaking about his goal - and the piece of club history it created - Wilson said: “It's a huge honour to be part of the club’s history.