‘Huge honour’ - Newcastle United star’s reaction to landmark goal that fans will love
Callum Wilson opened the scoring in Newcastle United’s win over Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday - registering his 47th Premier League goal for the Magpies. That goal also moved Wilson clear of Peter Beardsley to become Newcastle’s second-top goalscorer in Premier League history - a tally beaten only by Alan Shearer.
Wilson marked his first start since being injured late on against Nottingham Forest in the perfect way with an important goal at the weekend - one that was soon added to by strikes from Sean Longstaff and Bruno Guimaraes before Alexander Isak added a fourth after the break. Speaking about his goal - and the piece of club history it created - Wilson said: “It's a huge honour to be part of the club’s history.
“It’s such a fantastic club. Wearing the number nine, it’s what dreams are made of. When I took the shirt I just wanted to do it proud, and I’m glad I’m still able to do it.”