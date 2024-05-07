Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Newcastle United and Aston Villa defender Ciaran Clark has been released by Stoke City after less than a season with the club. Clark joined Stoke in October after being released by Newcastle United during the summer transfer window.

He had to wait a few weeks for his Potters debut which came at the end of November in a 4-2 defeat against QPR. Clark would start and complete their next two outings, although defeats to fellow relegation strugglers Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday saw Alex Neil lose his job and Clark lose his position in the starting XI.

Shields Gazette

That match against the Owls, played on 9 December, would prove to be Clark’s last appearance for Stoke as he fell out of favour under new boss Steven Schumacher with only a select handful of appearances on the bench as an unused substitute before being left out of Stoke’s matchday squads in their entirety near the end of the campaign.

Clark, who turns 35 in September, will begin his search for a new club alongside fellow released stars Tyrese Campbell and Wesley Moraes. All three have been released by Stoke City.